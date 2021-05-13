Monkey Project Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $5,539.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,493,651 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

