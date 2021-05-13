Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,478.52 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

