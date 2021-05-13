Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $509,836.80 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $509,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,442,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total value of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total value of $1,663,670.01.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $306.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.04, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after buying an additional 242,275 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

