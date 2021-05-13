Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNST. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $89.79 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.41.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

