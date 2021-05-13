Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 844,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $89.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

