Morgan Stanley Boosts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $164.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,225,000 after acquiring an additional 147,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in AGCO by 8.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AGCO by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,591,000 after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 150.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.