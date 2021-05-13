Morgan Stanley Boosts PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target to $15.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PQG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE PQG opened at $15.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,305,000 after buying an additional 539,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

