Morgan Stanley Boosts SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $41.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIBN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company has a market cap of $983.38 million, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 235,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $7,343,162.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,146,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,067,472 shares of company stock worth $32,658,438 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 8,814.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 644,712 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,133,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after buying an additional 362,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

