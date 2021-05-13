Morgan Stanley Cuts Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $13.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

EVLO opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $543.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 329,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

