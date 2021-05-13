Morgan Stanley Increases Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $20.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s previous close.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 925,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,893,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.