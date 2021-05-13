Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $216.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $194.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.54. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

