Morgan Stanley Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $170.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.06.

NYSE:CLX opened at $181.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.26 and a 200 day moving average of $195.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

