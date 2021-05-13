Morgan Stanley Raises People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target to $21.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.28 on Monday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In related news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,390 shares of company stock worth $4,103,530 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 240,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 80,120 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

