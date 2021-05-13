Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

