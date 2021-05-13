Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

