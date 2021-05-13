Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 77,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 34,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

About Moringa Acquisition (NASDAQ:MACA)

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

