Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske Sells 1,564 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel G. Pekofske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $194.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

