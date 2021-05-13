M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $154.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $158.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.96. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $166.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.