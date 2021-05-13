MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €203.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €203.00 ($238.82) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.26% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €192.21 ($226.13).

ETR:MTX opened at €207.70 ($244.35) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €202.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €199.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.47. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €112.40 ($132.24) and a 1 year high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

