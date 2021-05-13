MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

