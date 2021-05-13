MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 25,222.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

