MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.15

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $6.65. MultiPlan shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 11,593 shares.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth $409,488,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $271,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth $34,977,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth $21,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $13,809,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

