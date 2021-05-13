MyWish (WISH) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, MyWish has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $4.56 million and $5,517.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

