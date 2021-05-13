Name Change Token (NCT) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $59,305.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 40,677,156 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

