Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Morgan Stanley

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.91.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $87.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.66. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,277,291.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

