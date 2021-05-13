National Bank Financial Increases True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TNT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a na rating and issued a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.89.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.51. The company has a market cap of C$622.45 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.13%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

