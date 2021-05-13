National Bank Financial Increases TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Price Target to C$3.25

TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TVA.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on TVA Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on TVA Group from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:TVA.B opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. TVA Group has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$3.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.22 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

