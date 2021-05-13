National Bank Financial Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$167.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$156.00 to C$167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

OTCMKTS EHMEF traded down $10.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 688. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $126.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

