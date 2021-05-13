National Bankshares Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$148.86.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$133.23 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$134.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

