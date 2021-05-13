National Bankshares Lowers Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$260.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$265.00 to C$260.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYD. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$251.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD traded down C$4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$214.42. 129,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,501. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 81.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$225.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$220.86.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5000003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.