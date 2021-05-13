National Bankshares Raises KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$11.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.42.

KPT opened at C$10.12 on Monday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.69 million and a PE ratio of -50.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.92.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

