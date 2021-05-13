National Express Group (LON:NEX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $267.44

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.44 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 305.40 ($3.99). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 3,590,336 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target (up from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.67 ($4.27).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.44. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07.

In other National Express Group news, insider Jose Ignacio Garat acquired 6,100 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £19,642 ($25,662.40). Also, insider Chris Davies sold 28,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.97), for a total value of £87,859.04 ($114,788.40).

National Express Group Company Profile (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.