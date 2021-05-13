National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,020 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

Shares of NG traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 919.70 ($12.02). 6,631,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 894.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 888.18.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

