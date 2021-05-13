National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

