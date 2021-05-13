National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-1.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.975-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS.
Shares of National Vision stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,182.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
