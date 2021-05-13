National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $46.91

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $49.14. National Vision shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

