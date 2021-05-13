National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up to $46.91

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $49.14. National Vision shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 1,060 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,173.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.
About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
