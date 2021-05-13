NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 155,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,543,526 shares.The stock last traded at $5.31 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

