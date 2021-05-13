Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stake Lowered by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Navient by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 45,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Navient by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. Navient Co. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $17.70.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

