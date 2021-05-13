Neal Narendra Gandhi Acquires 38,150 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 38,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,953 ($130,589.23).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Neal Narendra Gandhi purchased 57 shares of The Panoply stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($193.62).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 312.50 ($4.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 42.23 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £252.31 million and a PE ratio of -33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.93.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

