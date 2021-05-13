NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.98.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $104.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. NetEase has a 52 week low of $71.77 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day moving average of $104.28.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

