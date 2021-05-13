New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFE. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NFE stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $46.94. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.69%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,153 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 49,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.