New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 851,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 13,279,729 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $13.45.

EDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.98.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.