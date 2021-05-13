New Potomac Partners LLC Buys 94 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,151.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,285.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

