New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYCB stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

