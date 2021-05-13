New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after acquiring an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,101,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,155,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.