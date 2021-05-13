New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of LMAT opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $987.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,954 shares of company stock valued at $13,136,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.