New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Colfax were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -831.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

