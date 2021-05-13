New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $445,000 Stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Spok were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spok by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 62,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spok by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Spok by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spok by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.29. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.48 million for the quarter. Spok had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

