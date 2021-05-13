New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $265,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 37,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,854 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,995. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $769.82 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

