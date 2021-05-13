New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $77,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily S. Moore sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,117. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

