NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 13th, 2021

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,300. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

