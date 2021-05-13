NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 61.13%.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,300. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

